Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Kenya to miss key players vs Comoros over coronavirus – Mwendwa

The FKF boss reveals to Goal ‘several foreign-based players’ will miss the Afcon qualifier against the Islanders on March 25

Football Federation (FKF) have confirmed Harambee Stars will play their (Afcon) qualifier against Comoros minus key players owing to the spread of coronavirus.

Without giving names, FKF president Nick Mwendwa has told Goal a number of top players, who ply their trades in Europe, will not travel for the qualifier set for Kasarani Stadium on March 25.

“What I can confirm is we have a number of top players who will not make it for the Comoros game because of the coronavirus outbreak,” Mwendwa told Goal.

More teams

“I don’t want to give names of the players until the coach announces his squad but it is true a number of Europe-based players will not travel to Kenya because of the sanctions other countries have put in place to help combat the spreading disease.”

Pressed further to reveal even one single player, Mwendwa told Goal: “It is not my work to name the squad, it is the coach who will name the squad, mine was to explain how coronavirus will affect our plans for the vital match against Comoros.

“It is a situation we cannot help because of the measures which have already been put in place by the countries where the individual players live. Most of them are our top players, our key players and we will talk to them to explain the decision because I know they will be disappointed.”

Goal understands -based striker Michael Olunga is among the foreign-based players who will miss the Comoros fixture.

Article continues below

Olunga has not been active in Japan’s J-League after it was postponed owing to the virus. Olunga, who features for promoted side Kashiwa Reysol, had opened the season with two goals as they beat Consadole Sapporo 4-2 before the league schedule was postponed.

Other notable players in Europe include Johanna Omollo, Ayub Timbe, Eric Ouma, Eric Johanna, Joseph Okumu, Victor Wanyama and Ismael Gonzalez.

After drawing in the previous two matches against and Togo, Kenya, under coach Francis Kimanzi, will need to go for the win against the Islanders in an attempt to get their tally to five points from three matches.