Afcon 2021 Qualifying: Kenya stand a good chance to progress – Nick Mwendwa

Kenya FA boss Nick Mwendwa remains confident the Harambee Stars will make it to the Afcon finals in Cameroon

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa believes the Harambee Stars will make it from Group G of the 2021 qualifiers.

The Kenyan side will face current Afcon hosts , Togo and the Comoro Islands, with qualification running from October 7, 2019, until November 2020.

“We have a chance, we stand a good chance to make it to the Afcon finals again,” Mwendwa told Goal during an exclusive interview from Cairo.

“All we need to do is to win our home matches and get a perfect result away from home. It is a tricky Group of course, but we will work hard to get the job done.”

Asked which team he fears in the group, Mwendwa said: “There is nothing to fear, we only respect the opponents and nothing more. We are a good side and will also fight to show them what we can do.”

Kenya participated in the 2019 competition but were eliminated after the Group stage with losses to eventual finalists and .

The Harambee Stars claimed a 3-2 victory against East African neighbours in the other game.

The 2021 tournament will be held in and will also see 24 teams battle for the title.