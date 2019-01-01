Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Kenya in Pot 2, Tanzania in Pot 3
Kenya have landed in Pot 2 for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (Afcon) draw after Caf released the seedings on Tuesday.
The Harambee Stars have been grouped with Uganda and Guinea, South Africa, Cape Verde, Zambia, Benin, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Mauritania, Niger and Libya.
Tanzania have been seeded in Pot 3 alongside Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Malawi, Togo, and Sudan.
The draw is expected to be conducted on July 18 in Cairo after Caf's General Assembly meeting.
The teams have been seeded into five pots according to their standings on the latest Fifa rankings.