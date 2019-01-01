Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Kenya in Pot 2, Tanzania in Pot 3

Harambee Stars are in Pot 2 alongside neighbours Uganda, while Tanzania have been seeded in Pot 3 with Sudan

have landed in Pot 2 for the 2021 qualifiers (Afcon) draw after Caf released the seedings on Tuesday.

The Harambee Stars have been grouped with and Guinea, , Cape Verde, Zambia, Benin, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Mauritania, Niger and Libya.

have been seeded in Pot 3 alongside Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Malawi, Togo, and Sudan.

The draw is expected to be conducted on July 18 in Cairo after Caf's General Assembly meeting.

The teams have been seeded into five pots according to their standings on the latest Fifa rankings.