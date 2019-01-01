Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Kenya didn't expect Togo's long ball tactics – Kimanzi

The former Mathare United coach admits The Hawks’ decision to use long balls made his side struggle in the Group G tie

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has spoken about Togo’s tactics in their qualifier played on Monday night.

The Kenyan side missed a chance to move top of Group G after the visiting side managed to secure a 1-1 draw in the match played at Kasarani Stadium. In the other group match, Comoros had managed a 0-0 draw against at home.

KV midfielder Johanna Omollo scored the hosts’ goal after unleashing a thunderous shot from outside the 18-yard box before Hakim Oura-Sama equalised for The Sparrowhawks with a bullet header from a corner-kick.

Speaking to Goal after the showdown, the former coach has revealed his intentions was to get maximum points from the fixture but the mission proved impossible after Togo resorted to using long balls.

“We came into the match aiming for the three points and that is why we took the lead ahead of them and also kept pressing them,” Kimanzi told Goal.

“However, they [Togo] resorted to using long balls because they have tall players and it proved difficult for us to contain them, we were forced to struggle because they had to use the long balls and we did not anticipate they will use such a style.

“We tried our best to adjust to their game plan but maybe it was too late and also we should have done better to defend set-pieces and their goal was something we could have easily avoided.”

Kimanzi has, however, remained positive are still in contention to reach their second successive Afcon finals which will be held in .

“But to get a point again in the qualifier is not a bad result because Togo have also dropped a point against us, Comoros have dropped points, same as and so we now have two points,” Kimanzi continued.

“We still have a chance to quality, everyone in this group has a chance to qualify so we wait and see in the next group of matches what happens.

“It is a very open group for any team to qualify, and what we need to do now is make sure we get some positive results in the remaining two matches at home.”

Kenya will now take a break before they shift gear to the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup to be held in Kampala, from December.