Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Juma urges Kenya to capitalise on home ground advantage

The former Kenya international is confident the national team will make it to the finals in West Africa if they win their home games

Former Harambee Stars player Tom Juma has advised the players to fully capitalise on home ground advantage if they are to make it to the 2021 Afcon in .

will host Togo on Monday in a Group G 2021 Afcon qualifier, hoping to bag their first three points following Thursday's 1-1 draw away against .

The current AFC operations manager believes Kenya will qualify for Africa's biggest competition by winning their home games.

"These are two-legged fixtures and every team has an advantage of playing at home," Juma told Goal.

"The Harambee Stars have a good squad, well balanced from the back to the front and the quality is there. It was good for them to collect a point on the road; however, they must beat Togo at home.

"Qualifying for Afcon means you have to fully maximize the home ground advantage. You have to win at home, in front of your fans and try and get a draw away."

The 43-year old admits the game against the Sparrow Hawks on Monday will be tough but remains optimistic the Francis Kimanzi-led side will shine.

"[Togo] lost against Comoros, they are looking for ways to bounceback from the defeat. They definitely will be going for a win or at least a draw from Kenya; however, I believe Stars will manage to get a win because they are currently doing well and the draw against will motivate them," Juma concluded.

The game between Kenya and Togo will be played at Kasarani from 19.00 pm EAT.