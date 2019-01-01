Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: In-form Bayo included as Uganda name provisional squad

The striker has been rewarded for some good performances for his club Vipers SC and during the Cranes' Chan clash against Burundi

Coach Jonathan McKinstry has named a provisional squad for 's African Cup of Nations qualification encounters against Burkina Faso and Malawi.

McKinstry has named a squad largely composed of foreign-based players, but Vipers SC's in-form striker Fahad Bayo has kept his place.

Bayo, who has scored seven goals so far in the current Ugandan Premier League (UPL) campaign, has been named as the only striker who plies his trade in the local competition.

Bayo was also instrumental in Uganda's African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers, enabling them to book final's slot for the fifth time in a row.

The Cranes will face Burkina Faso on November 13 before welcoming the Flames of Malawi four days later.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango ( , ), Robert Odongkara (Horoya AC, Guinea), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda)

Defenders: Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, ), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, ), Bevis Mugabi ( , ), Murushid Jjuuko ( , ), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah, ), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, ), Joseph Ochaya ( , Democratic Republic of Congo)

Midfielders: Michael Azira ( , USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, ), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, ), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkane, Morocco), Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United BK, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, ), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karaganda, Kazahstan).