Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: I knew the ball will fly into the net for Kenya – Omollo

The Belgium-based midfielder reveals to Goal how he pulled the trigger to punish The Hawks' keeper in their Group G match

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omollo says he was sure his effort against Togo in the qualifier was destined for the net the moment he unleashed the shot.

The soft speaking Omollo, who turns out for top side KV, scored for after unleashing a thunderous shot from outside the 18-yard box before Hakim Oura-Sama equalised for The Sparrowhawks with a bullet header from a corner-kick for the match to end in a 1-1 draw.

Omollo now says he knew the moment he received the pass he will score from the amazing shot which left the fans at Kasarani Stadium asking for more.

“The moment the ball reached my leg and I looked at the keeper’s position, I knew if I released the ball it will hit the back of the net,” Omollo told Goal after the match.

“We had pressed them for long and we needed a goal to take the lead, so I just told myself, just let the ball go, and immediately I picked my position, I just allowed it to fly and it hit the back of the net.

“It was a good goal especially coming from my left leg, we needed the goal at that moment, we deserved to have scored even before my goal went in. We had dominated them and when I scored, we got more room to play our game and attack them.”

Omollo has, however, rued the wasted chance to take maximum points from the fixture which Kenya dominated in the first half.

“We should have killed off the game especially in the first half, we had good chances to score but sometimes football is like that,” Omollo continued.

“Getting a point from [Togo] is not easy and looking at the other result, once again dropped points so it means the group is still wide open. Any team can still make it from the group so we need to remain focused and make sure we do our job when we face Comoros next.”

Harambee Stars will now shift their focus to the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup to be held in Kampala, in December.