Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Harambee Stars need government support, Olunga pleads

The former Gor Mahia striker has sent a passionate plea to the Kenyan government to continue supporting the national team

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has pleaded with the government to support the team after they recorded a 1-1 draw against in the qualifiers on Thursday.

The Kashiwa Reysol striker grabbed ’s goal in the second half to cancel out Mahmoud Kahraba’s opener as the Stars managed to secure a draw in the Group G opener staged at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Ahead of the match, the Kenyan government and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) were involved in a war of words with regard to unpaid bills, with the hotel in threatening to evict the national team.

It needed the intervention of the Egyptian government through the Ministry of Sports to rescue the Harambee Stars, as they were accommodated for another one night before they could clear the bill.

It is because of such fights that the former striker has called on the government to put their energy in supporting the team.

“We humbly ask the government to continue supporting us, they have been supporting us during the Afcon qualifiers and not that any player is special in the team but we need to take care of the players and the boys,” Olunga told reporters after the match in Alexandria.

“We want the players to be ready both mentally and physically so at the end of the day it is just a matter of a humble request to the government to continue standing with national team, not only football but all the sports, each and every sport we just ask for good treatment because we are representing this great nation.”

The Harambee Stars will now come up against Togo in their second group match set for Kasarani Stadium on Monday.

Togo launched their campaign on a sour note after losing at home to the Comoro Islands, who are now topping the group with three points.