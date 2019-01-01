Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Harambee Stars deserved to win against Egypt – Kimanzi

The former Mathare United coach insists his side deserved to beat the Pharaohs after putting up a good show in Alexandria

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has insisted his side deserved to return home with maximum points from their opener against on Thursday night.

The Kenyans managed to secure a 1-1 draw against the Pharaohs in their Group G opener staged at Borg El Arab Stadium, with striker Michael Olunga cancelling out Mahmoud Kahraba’s goal for the home side.

The former coach, who took over the mantle of handing the side after the sacking of French coach Sebastien Migne, believes his team played well beyond everyone’s expectations and they deserved to win in the North African country.

“My players did exactly what I asked them to do, play like fighters and take the game to and it exactly worked out,” Kimanzi told Goal from Cairo.

“We took control of the game from the onset, we missed two clear cut chances which should have changed the tide of the game, we were also unlucky to lose our key players [keeper Patrick Matasi] and winger [Ayub Timbe] to injuries in the first half.

“The exit of the two players forced me to change our game plan again and it really worked against us. However, we still managed to push them hard and even in the second half, we were on top of our game.

“And if you look at the goal we conceded, it was our own mistake we never deserved to give away a goal like that but our goal was well crafted and we had two or three more chances to kill off the game in the closing stages but maybe luck was not on our side.

“I will take a draw because we were playing against a tough side but I still believe deserved to win the game. We did everything any team could have done to get a win away and I congratulate my players for the efforts they put up.”

The Harambee Stars will now come up against Togo in their second group match set for Kasarani Stadium on Monday.

Togo launched their campaign on a sour note after losing at home to the Comoro Islands, who are now topping the group with thre points.