Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: FKF defy government, books Harambee Stars at Safari Park

The FKF boss confirms to Goal they have moved to secure the five-star hotel for the national team after the government refused

Football Federation (FKF) has moved in to book Harambee Stars at the five-star Safari Park Hotel hours after the government rejected the same.

The Kenyan government, who have taken charge of the national team, had suggested the team is booked at either KSMS, Sports View Hotel in Kasarani or Utalli Hotel, immediately they jet back from Cairo ahead of their second group match against Malawi on Monday.

But FKF president Nick Mwendwa has now told Goal they will not accept Harambee Stars’ players to sleep in a hotel which is below five-star standards.

“We have always booked our players at Safari Park Hotel and they will put up at the same facility,” Mwendwa told Goal on Saturday.

“It will be very unfair of us to book the team in the hotels the government is ready to pay for because that will be lowering our dignity. When I took over as FKF boss I raised the bar of the national team which includes giving them good accommodation and I am not ready to go down my pledges.

“Harambee Stars must get the same treatment as [Togo] and that is why they will stay in the same hotel as Togo and then we will beat them on Monday. The government has rejected our plea to have them booked at Safari Park but as FKF we have moved in to secure the hotel. We have paid and the team will reside at Safari Park.”

The Kenyan side launched their campaign with a 1-1 draw against in their Group G opener played at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on Thursday.

Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga scored the leveller for Kenya after had taken the lead in the first half courtesy of Mahmoud Kahraba. Despite losing two first-team players – keeper Patrick Matasi and winger Ayub Timbe to injury – the Kenyan side battled to secure the vital draw away.

Coach Francis Kimanzi has hinted to Goal the two players – Matasi and Timbe – are likely to miss the match against the Flames.