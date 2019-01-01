Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: FKF borrows ticket to fly Olunga in business class - Mwendwa

FKF boss reveals to Goal they have been forced to borrow a ticket to help the Kashiwa Reysol striker honour upcoming matches

The Football Federation (FKF) have moved in to purchase a business class ticket for striker Michael Olunga ahead of their qualifiers.

The decision to purchase the tickets for the former striker comes just a day after Goal exclusively reported the national team was planning to skip their trip to Cairo to face in their Group opener on November 14.

This is because the Kenyan government, who have taken responsibilities of handling the team affairs from the federation, have opted for a longer route which takes the team through Dubai before they land in Cairo.

The Stars are scheduled to depart on Sunday night for Cairo through Dubai, taking four hours and fifty-four minutes, before having an eight-hour lay-over and then take another four-hour flight to the Egyptian capital.

Worse still, key players led by Olunga and team captain Victor Wanyama, were asked to fly economy class when they are used to travelling business class, considering the distance they are traveling.

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has now told Goal they have been forced to borrow a business class ticket to help Olunga travel for the two matches against and Togo in Kenya.

“We have borrowed a business class ticket to ensure Olunga travels comfortably for the first match in Egypt and also back to Nairobi to face Togo,” Mwendwa told Goal on Sunday.

“Olunga is our main striker and he cannot fly from to Cairo and then Nairobi on economy, that is not possible. We have a policy in football which states if a player is traveling for more than 10 hours, then you must provide for him a business class ticket.

“We gave the government our budget, how we have always been handling matters of the national team when they have a big assignment but they have ignored it and decided to follow their own plans. We have standards that must be adhered to but the matter is not in our hands for now.”

Mwendwa added: “What the Ministry of Sports is telling us is only the Permanent Secretary and Cabinet Secretary are required to travel on business class.

“[Olunga] is our main striker and he needs to be fresh so as to score for us goals, we don’t have many options but make sure he gets the treatment he deserves.”

Mwendwa further said it was unfortunate the government is yet to book a hotel for the team when they return from Cairo ahead of the Togo match.

“As we speak they [government] have not bothered to book the team a hotel [where they will move in when they return from Egypt]. Already, Togo have taken our base, Safari Park Hotel, they have booked the hotel and will camp there,” Mwendwa continued.

“We always put up at Safari Park Hotel and it is already taken, it will be unfortunate if the government plans to put the team’s camp at Kasarani. We have never done that before; we always give the players first-class treatment but having them camp in Kasarani will be the joke of the year.”

Kenya will face Egypt on November 14 before they return home to host Togo four days later at Kasarani Stadium.