Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: FKF and Betika waive gate charges for Kenya vs Comoros

Harambee Stars will play host to their Group G rivals with fans allowed into the stadium without purchasing tickets

Football Federation (FKF) in conjunction with betting firm Betika have waived gate charges for Kenya's (Afcon) qualifier against Comoros.

Kenya will welcome Comoros for Group G's matchday three action and fans will now watch the proceedings on March 25 for free at Moi Stadium Sports Complex, Kasarani.

Betika and FKF entered into a Sh3 Million deal that will see Kenyans cheer their team for free as they attempt to register the first win in the qualifiers. FKF President Nick Mwendwa has praised the move by the firm which also sponsors the National Super League (NSL).

“The match against Comoros is very important for us and Betika’s decision to partner with FKF could not have come at a better time,” Mwendwa said in a press statement.

“We want to thank Betika for the leading developmental partnership role they continue to play in the advancement of Kenyan football and the faith they have shown in this federation, this even as we urge Kenyans to show up in large numbers and support the Harambee Stars, as we endeavour to consecutively qualify for the Afcon tournament.

“It is our belief the waiver of gate charges will not only enable thousands of fans to attend the game but will also create an enabling atmosphere for our team to get positive results from the match.”

Betika’s Head of Business John Mbatiah stated they have come on board to offer the support as Harambee Stars deserve it in their fight for another shot at the continental competition.

“We are absolutely thrilled to support Harambee Stars, we believe today’s announcement comes at an opportune time when our team needs all the support it can get to further cement their chances of qualifying for the 2021 Afcon tournament,” said Mbatiah.

“As a Kenyan homegrown company, we are fully committed to supporting the wholesome development of Kenyan football at different levels and that is why we have covered the cost of matchday tickets.

“We share in FKF’s aspirations of filling the stadium and getting the fans engaged with this great sport while bringing the best in everyone, which is at the very core of everything we are about.

“Harambee Stars deserve a committed partner and this partnership, which underpins the good work that FKF has done over the years will ensure every stage of the game benefits from Betika’s involvement.”

After drawing in the previous two matches against and Togo, Francis Kimanzi's charges will perhaps go for the win against the Islanders in an attempt to get five points from three matches.