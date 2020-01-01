Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Coronavirus directive puts Kenya vs Comoros in doubt

The government has now issued a tough statement warning sports teams to stay away from travelling outside the country

The Kenyan government has issued another warning about sports activities involving Kenyan teams, which puts the country's (Afcon) qualifier against Comoros in doubt owing to the coronavirus.

While Football Federation (FKF) confirmed on Tuesday they had written to Caf to postpone the fixture slated for March 25 in Nairobi, the government has now issued another directive which bars Kenyan teams from travelling for away matches.

“Following the global outbreak of the COVID 19 virus, the government has put in place measures to deal with the situation to safeguard the public and the country at large,” confirmed the statement signed by Sports PS Joe Okudo and obtained by Goal.

More teams

“In this regard, the Ministry wishes to inform you there will be no more travel for international events until further notice and notably for the next one (1) month.”

The statement has also moved to affirm the early directive by the government to ban meetings of more than 15 people from international nature, and also ban flights from specific countries that are affected by the virus as a precautionary measure to curb its spread in Kenya.

“Additionally, note that the earlier communication by the Cabinet Secretary for Health in local events of international nature applies," the statement added.

The directive also means Kenya's Harambee Stars will not be able to honour their return leg clash against Comoros set for March 29.

On Tuesday, FKF President Nick Mwendwa told Goal they have written to Caf seeking to have the match pushed to another date.

“We have written to Caf seeking to have the upcoming qualifier against Comoros postponed to a later date owing to the coronavirus,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“We are acting as per the directive from the government which banned all meetings involving over 15 people and we have explained to Caf the directive from the government.

“We don’t want to take a risk now that most of the players in the Comoros squad play in and it is one of the countries which has been affected hard by the virus.

"We are over 45 million people and it will be wrong if the first case of coronavirus is detected in Kenya because of football.”

Last week, the Caf secretariat sent a communique saying they were monitoring the situation in Africa before they can provide a directive.

Article continues below

So far no coronavirus cases have been reported in Kenya, but countries like , , , and have had isolated cases.

The Harambee Stars squad of local-based players have already moved to camp ahead of the qualifier with foreign-based players set to join in the coming week.

Kenya is second in Group G of the qualifiers after picking up two draws against (away in Cairo) and Togo in Nairobi, while Comoros are sitting top on four points after beating Togo in Lome and drawing with .