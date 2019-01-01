Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Avire pulls out of Harambee Stars squad for Egypt clash

The Sofapaka striker has been excluded from the squad set to face the Pharaohs in their Group G opener on Thursday

striker John Avire will miss Harambee Stars’ opening match in the qualifier against on Thursday.

Goal understands, the Batoto ba Mungu striker, who is still embroiled in a transfer tussle with his club and Egyptian side Tanta SC, has asked to be omitted from the squad to attend to personal matters.

“He [Avire] asked to be excused to attend to personal matters and the technical bench had no option but to release him. He has not arrived in camp so we are not expecting him anyway,” a top FKF official told Goal on Wednesday.

Harambee Stars have already arrived in and trained on Tuesday as they prepare to face the Pharaohs in the Group G opener set for Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

The exclusion of Avire comes just a day after Egypt confirmed striker Mohamed Salah will miss the upcoming Afcon matches against and Comoros Islands.

After playing against Egypt, Kenya will return home to host Togo at Kasarani Stadium in four days.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers; Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya), Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia).

Article continues below

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango ( , Kenya), Hillary Wandera ( , Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, ), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande ( , Kenya).

Midfielders: Teddy Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, ), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, ), Victor Wanyama ( Hotspur, ), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarma, Sweden), Whyvone Isuza (AFC , Kenya).

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards, Kenya).