Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Avire pulls out of Harambee Stars squad for Egypt clash
Sofapaka striker John Avire will miss Harambee Stars’ opening match in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt on Thursday.
Goal understands, the Batoto ba Mungu striker, who is still embroiled in a transfer tussle with his club and Egyptian side Tanta SC, has asked to be omitted from the squad to attend to personal matters.
“He [Avire] asked to be excused to attend to personal matters and the technical bench had no option but to release him. He has not arrived in camp so we are not expecting him anyway,” a top FKF official told Goal on Wednesday.
Harambee Stars have already arrived in Egypt and trained on Tuesday as they prepare to face the Pharaohs in the Group G opener set for Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.
The exclusion of Avire comes just a day after Egypt confirmed striker Mohamed Salah will miss the upcoming Afcon matches against Kenya and Comoros Islands.
After playing against Egypt, Kenya will return home to host Togo at Kasarani Stadium in four days.
Full Squad
Goalkeepers; Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia).
Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).
Midfielders: Teddy Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarma, Sweden), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya).
Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards, Kenya).