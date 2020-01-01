Afcon 2021 Qualifier: Kimanzi names Harambee Stars squad for Comoros

Kenya have named local-based players for this month's assignment with the foreign-based list set for a later date

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has summoned 16 local based players ahead of 2021 Afcon qualifier against Comoros scheduled for March 28.

Among those who have made it to the provisional squad is FC custodian Tom Mboya who has been doing well for the 11-time league champions. AFC defender Collins Shichenje has been rewarded for his good form for the club same as 's Baraka Badi.

Brian Musa of Wazito FC and Michael Mutinda of KCB are the only inexperienced players in midfield. Elvis Rupia has also been handed a call-up after his recent good scoring run at Ingwe.

The summoned players are expected to report in camp from March 9th at Nyayo Stadium. Foreign-based players will be named in the next couple of days. Earlier on, Football Federation (FKF), through president Nick Mwendwa, had confirmed Harambee Stars will play their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Comoros minus key players owing to the spread of coronavirus.

Kenya will host Comoros in Group G match at home on March 25 with the second leg set for four days later.

Provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire ( ), Robert Mboya (Tusker)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Joash Onyango ( ), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Baraka Badi (KCB), Sammy Mejja (Tusker), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino ( )

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Brian Musa (Wazito), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia)

Forwards: Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Timothy Otieno (Tusker)