Afcon 2021 Qualifier: Bakka & Lumala set to miss Uganda vs Malawi showdown

Although the two players were part of the team which drew 0-0 with Burkina Faso, they did not travel back with the other players

might face Malawi in their second Group B match against Malawi without Lumala Abdu and Alexis Bakka.

The Cranes will face the Cosafa nation on November 17 in the next qualification tie without the duo after they failed travel back to the country with the rest of the players.

Both Abdu and Bakka were part of the team which registered a goalless draw with Burkina Faso on Wednesday in Ouagadougou and Fufa has not yet revealed why they missed the trip back ahead of the next clash.

Lumala featured for 90 minutes while Bakka came on to replace Patrick Kaddu during the match against Burkina Faso. The two stars have never played for the Cranes in front of their home fans.

With Lumala missing, head coach Johnathan McKinstry could field either Luwagga Kizito or Allan Kyambadde while Vipers SC's striker Fahad Bayo could fill Bakka's place.

Meanwhile, the Flames are expected to arrive in Uganda on Friday ahead of the match which is set to be played at Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.

They defeated South Sudan 1-0 in their first group match on Wednesday.

Malawi full team;

Goalkeepers: William Thole (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Munthali (Silver Strikers, Malawi),

Defenders: Lucky Malata (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Gomezgani Chirwa (Civo United, Malawi), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers), Nickson Nyasulu (Big Bullets, Malawi), Trevour Kalema (Silver Strikers, Malawi),

Midfielders: Idana Chimwemwe (Big Bullets, Malawi), Chester Yamikani (North Carolina, US), Gerald Keith Phiri Jr. ( , ), John Banda (Captain, Blue Eagles – Malawi), Peter Banda (Big Bullets, Malawi), Melcium Mhone (Blue Eagles, Malawi), Kaira Chimango (Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi), Chikoti Chirwa (Kamuzu Barracks, Malawi),

Strikers: Gabadihno Mhango ( , South Africa), Richard Mbulu (Baroka, South Africa), Hassan Kajoke (Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi), Robin Ngalande (Zira FK, Azerbaijani).