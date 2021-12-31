Afcon 2021: Osimhen, Dennis, Balogun & Abdullahi replaced in Nigeria squad

Nigeria have confirmed the withdrawal of Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Watford's Emmanuel Dennis, Rangers' Leon Balogun and Omonia Nicosia's Shehu Abdullahi from their 28-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The changes were announced on Friday with Olympiacos’ Henry Onyekuru, Venezia's Tyronne Ebuehi, Slavia Prague's Peter Olayinka and West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi summoned by interim coach Austin Eguavoen.

Osimhen, who arrived Nigeria this week, tested positive for coronavirus and he is in isolation while Balogun and Abdullahi are yet to recover fully from their injuries. Watford, however, complained about the delayed message for Dennis' call-up from the Nigerian football body.

Nigeria are aiming to win a fourth Afcon title in Cameroon and they have paired against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.

They will begin their campaign against Egypt at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on January 11.

As of Thursday night, five players have reported to the team’s camp in Abuja and they are Almeria’s Sadiq Umar, Union Berlin’s Taiwo Awoniyi, Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble, Kaizer Chiefs’ Daniel Akpeyi and Orlando Pirates’ Olisa Ndah.

Full Squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Tyronne Ebuehi (Venezia); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa).

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Prague).