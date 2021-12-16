Afcon 2021 on TV: How to watch & stream Africa Cup of Nations in Kenya

The biennial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) kicks off from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.

With 24 teams taking part, including defending champions Algeria, six venues have been selected and passed fit to host the matches in the Central Africa country. Olembe Stadium and Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadiums housed in the capital Yaounde will be among the facilities to be used.

We also have Doula-based Japoma Stadium, Limbe Stadium in Limbe, Kouekong Stadium situated in Bafoussam as well as Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

The opening match between the hosts, Indomitable Lions and The Stallions of Burkina Faso on January 9 will be at the newly built 60,000-seater Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, the same as the second match between Ethiopia and Cape Verde.

How to watch the matches in Kenya

As usual, the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) will be at the forefront to broadcast the matches for Kenyans.

Although they have not made it official, the national broadcaster has never disappointed when it comes to showing their audience this competition. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Those with Azam decoders can also have the privilege of watching the competition with the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC).

It is not yet clear whether sports channels Azam 1 and Azam 2 will broadcast the games. An official announcement over the same is expected to be made soon.

Can the matches be streamed?

KBC use their digital platforms to show their content. Those who cannot access their TV sets should remain hopeful of watching the game by accessing the website of the aforementioned media firm.

Alternatively, Azam App is there for those who wish to follow the matches online. It will depend on the package that has been paid for.

Whether Caf Online will stream the matches through their official YouTube channel is not yet known.

Which top teams made it to Cameroon?

Apart from the hosts and the defending champions Algeria, Egypt, Senegal -who finished second in the 2019 edition, Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Mali, and Morocco are among the 24 teams that will be battling for the trophy.

Kenya failed to make it to the competition after finishing third in their pool that had the Pharaohs, Comoros, and Togo who finished at the bottom.