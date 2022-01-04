Afcon 2021: Nigeria's Okoye reveals what Super Eagles must do to stop Egypt’s Salah

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has revealed plans to stop Egypt forward Mohamed Salah from causing trouble when the two sides face off in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles will open their campaign in the African competition with a Group D game against the Pharaohs at Roumde Adjia Stadium on January 11.

The fixture will see Nigeria come up against Salah, who has been on a good run of form while turning out for Premier League side Liverpool.

The 29-year-old Salah has so far managed 16 goals from 20 appearances in the top-tier and his last goal came in the team’s 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Okoye, who is a player for Watford but currently turns out for Sparta Rotterdam on loan, believes the Super Eagles can tame the threats posed by Salah if they are not scared.

“Like you said ninety minutes fully focused and confident, we are not allowed to be scared,” Okoye said as quoted by Allnigeriasoccer. “I think we have the quality to stop even players like this not to give us too much danger.”

On whether he stands a chance to beat Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, and John Noble to Nigeria’s starting role at Afcon, the 22-year-old Okoye said: “Of course, it is a new competition and it feels different because nothing is safe.

“Nothing is promised so we are back on fighting for the spot again, but one thing is for sure no matter who is going to play we're going to do everything for the country and do our best.”

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi says he will support any of them who will be given the role of starting for Nigeria against Egypt.

“It is a good development. Maduka has been doing so well and Uzoho is there as well and probably Noble is also there, and I believe in these goalkeepers," Akpeyi said as quoted by the same portal.

"Most importantly whichever one the coach decides to play at the end of the day, every other person gets to support him.

"They have my support, they are like younger brothers to me, I am only going to support them if I don't get my chance.

"If any one of them is playing, I'm going to support them one hundred percent. I think everyone is in top form at the moment.”

On what to expect from the tournament, Akpeyi said: "As usual Nigerians always expect us to do well in the tournament.

“I'm very sure that the players that have been invited into the camp, they know what is obtainable and what we need to make Nigerians happy.

“I just hope that we keep the focus and the most important thing is to take one game at a time so the first focus is the first game which is against Egypt.”