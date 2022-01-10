Afcon 2021: Nigeria have enough talent to reach the final – Ighalo

Al Shabab striker Odion Ighalo believes Nigeria have a talented squad to reach the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ighalo rued his absence from Austin Eguavoen’s team after his Saudi Professional Football League club declined to release him for the competition in Cameroon.

He came back from international retirement last year and he was included in Nigeria’s 28-man squad for the African football fiesta.

Back in the 2019 edition, the former Manchester United star was the top scorer in Egypt with five goals to his name for the Super Eagles.

Ahead of the Group D opening match against Egypt at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Tuesday, Ighalo encouraged the Super Eagles to fight for glory and better their last performance when they finished third.

“Here is me wishing the Super Eagles all the very best in the Afcon tournament. Sorry I can not be there, but I will be supporting the boys all the way,” Ighalo told NFF TV.

“We need prayers from Nigerians to support the team because with their prayers and support, we will make Nigeria proud. Go boys and make us proud, you guys can do it. We have enough talents in the team that can take us to the final.”

Following the refusal of Al Shabab to release the striker, Nigeria will not be able to select a replacement for Ighalo and will participate in the competition in Cameroon with 27 players.