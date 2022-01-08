Afcon 2021: Napoli's Koulibaly tests positive for Covid ahead of Senegal opener

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Senegal's opening fixture at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Koulibaly will be unavailable for Senegal when they begin their Group B campaign against Zimbabwe at the Kouekong Stadium on Monday.

Although he has taken the coronavirus vaccines, the 30-year-old is now in isolation to recover and curb the spread of the infection.

“Kalidou Koulibaly, engaged with his national team for the African Cup, tested positive for Covid-19,” read a statement from the club's social media page.

“The player, regularly vaccinated, is asymptomatic and will observe the period of isolation as per protocol.”

Senegal are expected to find a replacement for the rock-solid defender ahead of Monday's match in Bafoussam.

The Teranga Lions are looking to better their performance at the 2019 edition when they finished second behind champions Algeria in Egypt.

Earlier this week, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nice's Mario Lemina tested positive for coronavirus in Gabon squad. The health update makes the duo a major doubt for the Panthers' opening fixture against Comoros on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Egypt were forced to change their goalkeeper trainer and legendary shot-stopper Essam El-Hadary in their travelling squad to Cameroon after he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Owing to the cases of positive Covid reports, Caf - in its consideration - extended the number of substitutions for a team to five in three stoppages during a game.