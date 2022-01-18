Afcon 2021: Guinea-Bissau motivated for Nigeria clash – Jonas Mendes

Guinea-Bissau are "motivated" for their clash against Nigeria in Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations showdown, captain Jonas Mendes has revealed.

Baciro Cande’s men began their campaign with a disappointing 0-0 draw with Sudan, before losing 1-0 to Egypt in a game where they had a goal disallowed by VAR.

Finding themselves on the brink of elimination, the Djurtus must defeat Augustine Eguavoen’s men to stand a chance of qualifying from Group D.

Addressing the media during Tuesday’s pre-match conference at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua, the Black Leopards goalkeeper is aware of what to expect against the Super Eagles.

Nevertheless, he stated that his team are keen to get the job done against the three-time African kings as they eye a place in the Round of 16.

“It is very important for us to get our first victory in Afcon. Tomorrow, we are going do our best to win,” said Mendes.

“I know it is going to be a tough game, but we know all we need is to get three points.

“The last game was tough for us but as professionals, we know how to get out of such a situation.

“We are motivated to face Nigeria in our bid to qualify for the next round. We want to make our people happy.”

Guinea Bissau are yet to find the net in this year’s tournament despite attempting 16 shots across their two matches so far.

Overall, they have failed to score in their last six Afcon matches; no nation has ever gone seven straight games without a goal in the competition’s history – a sharp contrast to Nigeria’s four goals accrued versus Egypt and Sudan.

When asked about the Super Eagles players they would be aiming to stop from wreaking havoc against them, the 32-year-old continued: “We are preparing for all the Super Eagles players because one player cannot defeat 11 opponents.

“We know Nigeria have a strong attack and we are going to defend as one.”

This will be the first encounter between Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria will be meeting in the history of the biennial African football showpiece.