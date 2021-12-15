Afcon 2021: Ghana sensation Issahaku upbeat about title success

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is confident of Ghana’s chances of winning the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon to end a long wait for a continental title.





The Black Stars are on the search for their first success since beating Libya to win the 1982 tournament.





At the upcoming championship, the Black Stars have been drawn against Morocco, Gabon and the Comoro Islands in the group stage.





“Ghana has always got quality players but I trust in the current team. Everyone in the team is ready to win the African Cup so I think everyone will give out his all to take the cup,” 17-year-old Issahaku, who led Ghana to win gold at the U20 Afcon in March, and who has scored six goals in six appearances for Dreams in the Ghana Premier League so far this season, said, as reported by Sportsworldghana.





“Actually, the target is to win the cup because at the U20 level that was the target and we achieved it.





“But I think with the senior side, they [Black Stars] have everything that can help Ghana to win the trophy and I have the confidence that we can win the trophy.”





At the January 9 – February 6 gathering, Ghana will open their campaign in Group C with a clash with Morocco at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde.





Four days after their tournament opener on January 10, the Black Stars will return to action with a fixture against Gabon.





On January 18, Milovan Rajevac’s side will wrap up their group stage campaign with an encounter with Comoros.





Ghana will, in the least, seek to improve upon their disappointing performance at the last tournament in Egypt two years ago where they suffered a Round of 16 elimination, failing to reach the last four for the first time since 2006.





Beyond making it past the Round of 16, the Black Stars will hope to lay hands on their fifth continental title, having come very close in 1992, 2010 and 2015 when they ended the tournament as losing finalists.





Coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to name his provisional squad for the tournament in the coming days.