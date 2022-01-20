Afcon 2021: Ghana midfielder Kyereh lays blame for poor Cameroon adventure

Ghana attacker Daniel-Kofi Kyereh believes "no excuse can be made" for their underwhelming performances at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The four-time champions exited the continental showpiece in the group stage for the first time since 2006, after a 3-2 loss to minnows Comoros in their last group game on Tuesday.



Comoros, who are debuting at the tournament, had never scored a goal nor won a point at the competition before the game.



"There is no excuse for our performance in this tournament, we have disappointed our country and the people who believed in us," St. Pauli ace Kyereh posted on social media.



"There is no time to talk much but time to show that we will do it better in the future.



"I believe where one door closes, another one opens, so we have to keep moving and trust God‘s plan.



"This is the beginning of a new chapter."



The latest failure adds to a series of disappointments for Ghana at Afcon.



At the 2019 championship in Egypt, the Black Stars were eliminated by Tunisia in the Round of 16, failing to reach the last eight for the first time since 2006.



Between 2008 and 2017, the West Africans appeared in at least the semi-finals of every tournament.



Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston, meanwhile, believes players should not solely take blame for the poor campaign.



“I can’t blame the players entirely for what happened. We have to have a good technical team that will guide them. The players only execute what they are told on the pitch,” he told Silver FM.



“The minnows who are causing upshocks at the tournament have good men on their technical bench. That’s why I insist we should limit the blame on the players.



“I agree with the majority of Ghanaians that the technical team let us down. If you change formation in all your three matches, it means you don’t have belief in what you have.



“As a technical person, I saw no hint that the team had a certain pattern of play instituted by the coach."



Ghana's last of four Afcon titles came in 1982.

