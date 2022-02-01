Afcon 2021 final: Date, TV channels, prize money & teams involved

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is coming to a close, with a month of captivating competition in Cameroon set to reach a climax when two nations compete for the right to be crowned continental kings.

Some 24 countries, with some gracing Afcon for the first time, started out in pursuit of glory, but a battle for ultimate glory will be contested by just a pair of ambitious teams.

When will that fixture take place, how can you keep up to date with the action and how much will the winners receive for their efforts? GOAL brings you all you need to know...

When is the Afcon 2021 final?

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final will take place on Sunday February 6 and will kick off at 7pm GMT (2pm ET).

A battle for continental supremacy will be staged at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon.

Prior to that fixture taking place, at 4pm GMT (11am ET), a third-place play-off will be staged at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Which teams are in the Afcon 2021 final?

As things stand, there are still four sides clinging to dreams of claiming the Afcon title.

Tournament favourites Senegal are set to face the surprise package of Burkina Faso in the first of the semi-finals on Wednesday, before hosts Cameroon take on Egypt a day later.

There are plenty of superstar performers still hunting down major silverware, including Liverpool team-mates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is an international colleague of Mane with Senegal, while the Lions of Teranga are captained by Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Salah is joined in the Egyptian ranks by Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, while Cameroon boast the considerable qualities of Andre Onana between the sticks and the goalscoring instincts of Golden Boot chasers Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar in the final third.

How to watch or stream the Afcon 2021 final?

In the United Kingdom, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be broadcast on subscription and free-to-air television.

Sky Sports has shown all 52 of the competition’s games and also allows customers to live stream the Afcon action through the Sky Go app.

The BBC has rights to 10 matches, including both semi-finals and the final, and offers viewers the opportunity to tune in via iPlayer.

In the United States, the Afcon tournament has been carried by beIN Sports, with coverage available in English and Spanish.

A final showdown in Cameroon can be streamed through beIN Sports Connect and fuboTV.

How much prize money will the Afcon 2021 winners get?

A prize pot for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has been increased by CAF since the last staging of the tournament in 2019 – when Algeria emerged victorious.

The winners will now receive $5 million (£3.7m), up from $4.5m (£3.3m), while the runners-up get $2.75m (£2m).

Each of the losing semi-finalists will be rewarded with $2.2m (£1.6m) and those that crashed out in the quarter-finals are given $1.8m (£1.3m).

While there is more money being invested in Afcon, the numbers involved still fall some way short of the rewards on offer in comparable competitions.

When landing the Euro 2020 crown, Italy received €10m (£8m/$11m), while runners-up England got €7m (£6m/$8m) – with those bonuses not including any funds received during a successful run to the Wembley showpiece.

At the Copa America, Argentina received $6.5m (£4.8m) when bringing Lionel Messi’s long wait for senior international honours to a close and Brazil got $3.5m (£2.6m) for finishing second.