Afcon 2021: Arsenal’s Aubameyang, Brighton’s Ella headline Gabon provisional squad

Gabon coach Patrice Neveu has picked a 30-man squad ahead of the Panthers’ 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Brighton U23 striker Ulrick Eneme Ella making the squad.





Also making the squad are midfielder Mario Lemina who features for Ligue 1 outfit Nice as well as goalkeeper Fotson Noubi Junior.

Gabon’s most-capped player of all time, Didier Ovono did not make the cut, while Yannis N'Gakoutou – who had his international from France validated by Fifa – would be hoping to add strength to the Central Africans’ squad.

The two-time quarter-finalists are making their eighth appearance in the competition, albeit, they failed to qualify for the 2019 edition staged in Egypt.

Judging by coach Neveu’s list, a number of hopefuls currently on the fringes of the fold will be given an opportunity in training to prove their worth.

The team will be heading for the United Arab Emirates where they will be camping for the biennial African football showpiece. They will lock horns with the Cranes of Uganda billed for Abu Dhabi on December 30, Abu Dhabi.

A final selection call will be made before the close of 2021, ahead of their Afcon opener against Comoros on January 10 inside Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

Four days later, they will square up against four-time African champions Ghana before trying 1976 African kings Morocco for size in their last group game on January 18.





GABON’S PROVISIONAL SQUAD FOR Afcon

Goalkeepers: Anthony Mfa Mezui (Rodange 91), Donald Nze (Maniema Union), Jean-Noel Amonome (Uthongathi), Fortson Noubi Junior (Vannes)

Defenders: Lloyd Palun (Bastia), Johann Obiang (Rodez), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Dijon), Gilchrist Nguema (Maccabi Ahi Nazareth), Anthony Oyono (Boulogne), Sidney Obissa (Olympic Chaleroi), David Sambissa (Cambuur), Wilfried Ebane (Vannes), Junior Assoumou (Le Mans), Yannis N’Gakoutou (Lyon-La Duchere), Yrondu Musavu-King (Bengaluru)

Midfielders: Andre Biyogo Poko (Altay), Mario Lemina (Nice), Louis Ameka Autchanga (Chamois Niortais), Guelor Kanga (Red Star Belgrade), Serge-Junior Martinsson Ngouali (Gorica), Alex Moucketou-Moussounda (Aris Limassol)

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne), Kevin Mayi (Umraniyespor), Axel Méye (Ittihad Tanger), Fahd Ndzengue (Tabor Sezana), Aaron Boupendza (Al Arabi), Ulrick Eneme Ella (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jim Allevinah (Clermont), Biteghe Medwin (Al Adalah)





