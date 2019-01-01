Afcon 2019: Why Kenya returned home from Egypt minus coach Sebastien Migne

Harambee Stars returned to the country from 2019 Afcon on Thursday without the French coach

’s Harambee Stars returned home from the finals without coach Sebastien Migne.

The French tactician, who is credited to have taken the team to the competition on the first attempt, was conspicuously missing from the contingent which touched down at the JKIA in the small hours of Thursday morning.

Kenya, who were making their first appearance in the finals after a 15-year wait, narrowly failed to make it past the group stages in after finishing third in a pool won by , while Africa's top-ranked side came second.

The absence of Migne caught the eye of journalists waiting for the team and Goal sought to know more on the matter. A top Football Kenya Federation (FKF) official confirmed to Goal the coach opted to return to his native for a one week holiday.

“Migne decided to visit his family for a week before he returns to Kenya,” the official, who did not want to be named told Goal.

“Forget about those rumours that we have sacked him or he has decided to quit, those are rumours being peddled by people who want to cause confusion in the management of football.

“Migne will return in time to pick the team for the Chan tournament, We have a match against coming up at the end of this month and he will be available by the,” he added.

Kenya started their Afcon campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Algeria, but they recovered to beat Tanzania 3-2 before Senegal thrashed them 3-0.

Harambee Stars will now shift their focus to the African Nations Championship (Chan) competition where their home-based players will face Tanzania in a two-legged qualifier later in July.

The first leg will be played between July 26 and July 28, with the second leg slated for August 4 in Nairobi.