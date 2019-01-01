Afcon 2019: Wanyama - Very Important Mandela is with the Harambee Stars squad

Mandela will be with his international teammates while he recuperates from a knee injury suffered during the Afcon preparations in France

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has welcomed the plan of keeping injured Brian Mandela in camp during the (Afcon) tournament.

Mandela was ruled out of the biennial event but the Football Federation decided to keep him in camp in .

The Hotspur midfielder, Wanyama challenged the fit Kenyan defenders to rise to the challenge and fill the void left by the centre-back.

"Mandela has been an important player for the team and his injury is a big blow for the team but there are players who can fill that position. His presence in the camp will be very important for motivational purposes. After his operation, we wished him a quick recovery and the most important thing is to have him in the camp here in ," Wanyama told reporters.

Mandela had featured in the Madagascar friendly which Kenya won 1-0 in Paris. He underwent surgery on Wednesday in and joined his teammates in Cairo on Thursday.

Kenya is due to open their Afcon journey with a match against on June 23 before meeting Taifa Stars of four days later. Then their final Group C match is against 's Lions of Teranga.