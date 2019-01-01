Afcon 2019: Tanzania’s Msuva - ‘We will do our best to beat Algeria’

With no chance of progressing to the knockout stage of the tournament, the Taifa Stars are hoping to claim their first ever win in the Afcon finals

forward Simon Msuva has assured fans his side will do everything they can to defeat when they meet in their final Group C game at the 30 June Stadium on Monday.

After back-to-back defeats to and , the Taifa Stas’ hope of reaching the knockout stage of the competition are over.

Nonetheless, Msuva who opened the scoring in their 3-2 loss to the Harambee Stars, believes his side has all it takes to stun their glamorous opponents.

“The next game will be hard because Algeria is a big team with big names who are in the biggest clubs in Europe,” Msuva said in a pre-match press conference.

“This is the last game in the group stage and we will do our best to beat Algeria.”

Tanzania have never won a game in the continental tournament, losing to and before playing a 1-1 draw with in their first appearance in the competition in 1980 as they were eliminated in the group stage.

They will hope to make history and end their 2019 Afcon campaign on a high by defeating Algeria at the 30 June Stadium.