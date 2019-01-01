Afcon 2019: Senegal must not underestimate Benin – Idrissa Gueye

The Everton midfielder has warned his teammates that The Squirrels pose a massive threat to their Afcon ambitions

Idrissa Gueye has warned against underestimating Benin when they meet in the quarter-final of the 2019 game on Wednesday.

Benin are unbeaten in the competition, playing a 2-2 draw with before forcing Guinea-Bissau and reigning champions to goalless stalemates in the group stages.

Then, on Friday, The Squirrels surprisingly ousted one of the competition’s favourites, , in the Round of 16 in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 scoreline in regular time.

The combative midfielder who scooped the man of the match award in their 1-0 victory over has no doubt of the quality of Michel Dussuyer’s men.

“Concerning Benin's victory against Morocco, we were not surprised because they are yet to lose any match since the tournament began,” Gueye told Goal.

“They have lots of qualities. They defend very well. Now, it's left for us not to underestimate them and play with our qualities as well in order to win them.”

Gueye explained how the Teranga Lions overpowered Uganda to reach the quarter-final stage of the continental tournament.

“Uganda are a team that press very hard and push the game to you,” he added.

“We tried a new plan by playing long balls and keeping the ball in their area. When we have the ball we press and go for goal.”

Senegal, currently Africa's top-ranked side, are looking to claim their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title.