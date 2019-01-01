Afcon 2019: Nwankwo Kanu attempts to lift Super Eagles after Madagascar defeat

The Barea handed out a shock defeat to the Super Eagles, so the football icon has some kind words for Gernot Rohr's men to pick themselves up

football great Nwankwo Kanu has called on Super Eagles players to shake off their defeat to Madagascar and go for the title.

Gernot Rohr’s men were shocked 2-0 by the debutants at Alexandria Stadium on Sunday, finishing as Group B runners-up.

The defeat ended the three-time African champions run of nine games without a defeat in the competition.

However, Kanu, a veteran of six Afcon tournament appearances has attempted to lift Rohr’s side.

We win some we loose some but we know what we want so let’s be united and go for the cup. We look forward to next game and together you all we win it.unlucky for this game but better one ahead. You all are champions so we go down and we bounce back Good luck next game pic.twitter.com/RWJyAnCRau — Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) July 1, 2019

“We win some, we lose some but we know what we want so let’s be united and go for the Cup,” he tweeted.

“We look forward to next game and together you all we win it. Unlucky for this game but better one ahead.

“You all are champions, so we go down and we bounce back. Good luck in your next game.”

Nigeria will face Group F’s runners-up in the Round of 16 as they continue their march for a fourth Afcon title.

The two-time African Player of the Year is among Caf’s seven 2019 Afcon ambassadors which include Mahmoud El-Khatib, Samuel Eto’o, Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba, Rabah Madjer and El-Hadji Diouf.