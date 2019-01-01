Afcon 2019: Michael Olunga and Erick Ouma speak after Kenya's exit

Olunga describes Afcon participation as a very important learning curve for himself while Ouma sees it as an honour to represent Kenya

Harambee Stars players have reacted after 's (Afcon) elimination was confirmed on Tuesday.

Michael Olunga, who scored two goals in the competition, has said the lessons picked in Cairo will surely help the team as they prepare for future engagements. The Kashiwa Reysol forward netted both of his goals against in the second Group C match.

"A learning curve is essential to growth. Thank you all for the support. We appreciate it and I hope this experience can be vital in the upcoming assignments. We will definitely learn from this and strive to make progress," Olunga posted on his Facebook page.

"Once again, it was an honour to represent Kenya."

Eric Ouma, on the other hand, picked the team's head coach Sebastien Migne and the fans for praise. Ouma started and showed individual brilliance in the games against Tanzania and and he has termed his experience at Afcon as an 'amazing journey'.

"It was an honour to represent my country at 2019 Afcon. I want to thank my coach [Sebastien] Migne for believing in me. The squad we have is a great bunch of lads who are willing to learn and give everything and we can hold our heads high. Thank you to everyone who supported our journey,"

"To my fans, the love you've shown me throughout the tournament is just but amazing. May God bless you all."

Kenya's 3-0 loss coupled with Benin's 0-0 draw against ensured that the Cecafa nation failed to progress to the knockout stage of the tournament. Benin's superior goal difference helped edge out Harambee Stars.