Afcon 2019: Kanu and Agali make surprise visit to Nigeria training

The Super Eagles welcomed the ex-internationals to Friday’s training session ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Algeria

Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Agali paid a surprise visit to Super Eagles training session on Friday evening.

The ex-internationals turned up at the session at Aero Sport Club as Gernot Rohr’s men continue their preparations for their semi-final versus .

42-year-old Kanu, considered as the greatest player in football history, has been a staunch supporter of the three-time African champions since the competition started.

According to him, his presence will help psyche Rohr’s team to victory against Djamel Belmadi’s side.

Article continues below

Algeria and Nigeria will face each other for the ninth time in Afcon history, becoming the encounter played the most for both sides in their history.

The record between them is perfectly balanced: three wins for each side and two draws.