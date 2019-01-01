Afcon 2019: I am sorry for Kenya’s mistake against Senegal – Musa Mohammed

The former Gor Mahia defender concedes that he was at fault to allow winger Sadio Mane score Senegal’s third goal in the defeat

Kenyan defender Musa Mohammed has asked for forgiveness following his mistake against in the finals.

The former defender was at fault during the final Group C contest as he allowed winger Sadio Mane to steal the ball after an aerial tussle and smash home the third goal as Harambee Stars lost 3-0 to bow out of the competition in .

Mohammed, who turns out for Nkana FC in Zambia, has admitted that he was to blame for the mistake and asked Kenyans to forgive him.

“It was my mistake, I did a wrong calculation and Sadio Mane beat me to the ball,” Mohammed told Goal in an interview after the team arrived from in the small hours of Thursday morning.

“I want to ask Kenyans to forgive me, it is part of the game and there is nothing I could do after I lost the ball. Mane is a very fast winger and immediately he beat me to the ball, I knew he could not miss the chance.

“I hope Kenyans will forgive me and I promise to do my best if given a chance to play for the team in the future assignments.”

The goal by Mane denied a place in the knockout stages as The Lions of Teranga qualified alongside from Group C. In the other matches, Kenya lost 2-0 to Algeria before managing a 3-2 win against East African side .

Harambee Stars will now shift their focus to the African Nations Championship (Chan) competition where their home-based players will face Tanzania in a two-legged qualifier later in July.

The first leg will be played between July 26 and July 28, with the second leg slated for August 4 in Nairobi.