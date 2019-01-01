Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars secure friendly against DR Congo after Gambia snub

Kenya are scheduled to depart for Paris on May 31, where they are set to pitch camp for three weeks before the tournament

Harambee Stars will now play DR Congo as part of their preparations for the (Afcon).

Football Federation President Nick Mwendwa has confirmed exclusively to Goal that the friendly against DR Congo will be played in Madrid on June 15.

“We have secured a friendly against DR Congo and it will be played in Madrid, . It is just a one-hour flight from and the coach is very okay with that,” Mwendwa told Goal in an interview from .

“The friendly against DRC will replace the one that we had planned earlier against the Gambia, which will not be played.

“DRC will be camping in Malaga but they have agreed to travel to Madrid and play against us. We have already signed the contract with the country’s Football Association and the friendly will be played.”

Mwendwa also confirmed that the friendly against Madagascar on June 7 will be played in Paris.

“It is unfortunate that the Gambia declined to play against us even after we had negotiated and agreed on the friendly. We have no problem with them because they know better why they cancelled the buildup.

“We will play only two friendly matches, against Madagascar and Gambia then proceed to for the tournament. I am happy with the team and the boys are ready to do the country proud. I urge the fans to support them.”

Harambee Stars’ provisional squad of 30 players has already started residential training in Kenya under coach Sebastien Migne as they prepare to depart for Paris on May 31.

Kenya have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.