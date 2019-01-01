Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars ready to unleash their best in Egypt, says Masuoud Juma
Kenyan striker Masoud Juma now says they are ready to take on the best at the Africa Cup of Nations finals.
The biannual competition kicked off on Friday with hosts Egypt managing to squeeze a 1-0 win against Zimbabwe in a Group A contest.
Kenya’s Harambee Stars will start their campaign in Group C against Algeria at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Sunday. Other teams in Kenya’s Group include Senegal and neighbours Tanzania.
The former Kariobangi Sharks striker insists the three-week training camp in France has helped a lot to improve the team’s ability to fight together.
“While in camp, we have had the opportunity to improve in different aspects and got better every day,” Juma told The Standard Newspaper in Cairo.
“We are now ready to unleash our best on our opponents,” added Juma who has been clubless for the last six months after leaving Libyan side Al Nasr.
Captain Victor Wanyama has also urged the fans to stand with the team as they return to the big stage in African football once again.
“We have been away for long and obviously the expectations are high but we are ready to do well and we can count on our preparations to propel us to a good outing in Egypt.”
In matches lined up for Saturday, Kenya’s neighbours Uganda will be in action against DR Congo at 5:30pm while another East African nation Burundi will take on former Africa champions Nigeria at 8pm.