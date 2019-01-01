Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars deserve support despite early elimination - Mike Sonko

Sonko will make the newly renovated Dandora Stadium available to Harambee Stars as they prepare for Chan qualifier against Tanzania

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has vowed to support the national football team Harambee Stars despite their early elimination from the (Afcon).

Sonko said he will make the newly-renovated Dandora Stadium available to the Harambee Stars for training purposes ahead of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against next month.

The 12,000 capacity facility is set for launch in August by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Despite the early elimination of Harambee Stars at the ongoing Afcon tournament in , we should not lose focus on the development of sports in the country. As Harambee Stars prepare for the Chan qualifications, my administration will offer support to the team including availing the Dandora Stadium for training by our team," Sonko told Citizen Digital.

The Governor also pointed out the importance of such a resource to Nairobi youths.

"This shows that with more resources we can do better in setting up more sports grounds and recreational facilities in the capital city. We expect the many idle youths in the area to use the facility to develop their sporting skills. Idleness is a dangerous thing for the youth,” he added.

"We will also support other national teams in order to develop sports."

The facility in Embakasi North constituency has been fixed with a modern artificial turf, gym, modern stalls and floodlights.

Dandora Stadium is expected to host Kenyan Premier League ( ) and National Super League matches when complete.