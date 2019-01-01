Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars way below African peers - Francis Xavier

Xavier believes Kenya and Tanzania have some ground to cover if they are to compete favourably in future Afcon competitions

Former AFC midfielder and ex- assistant coach Francis Xavier claims and were just not at the level to compete against and at the .

The two 2019 Afcon finalists were in the same group as the Harambee Stars and the Taifa Stars, and neither of the two East African troubled their opponents in those games.

Kenya lost 2-0 to Algeria and 3-0 to Senegal, while Tanzania were beaten 3-0 by Algeria after a 2-0 loss against Senegal.

"They (Kenya and Tanzania) were the weakest teams in the group (Group C) and if you watched the games well there is a lot of ground to cover if they have to challenge other African teams," Xavier told Goal.

"The moment we accept there is a big gap, then we will accept reality with ease and fight to address the issue.

"The two countries were just below Senegal and Algeria and made mistakes that actually showed we are not at the level of the two nations and it is those mistakes that made them punished."

Algeria managed to clinch the title after a 1-0 victory over the Lions of Teranga in Friday's final, repeating a feat they manged in the group stage, where they also won by a solitary goal.