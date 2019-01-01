Afcon 2019: Government happy with Kenya despite early exit in Egypt

Kenyan government maintains they are proud of the Harambee Stars after taking part at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt

The Kenyan government has vowed continued support for the Harambee Stars after taking part at the finals.

The Harambee Stars returned home from on Thursday, where they failed to make it to the Round of 16 after losing 2-0 to , 3-0 to and only managed a 3-2 win against .

However, despite the early exit, the government through a statement seen by Goal, have maintained their support for the team and asked Kenyans to reciprocate the same.

“The excellent performance by our national soccer team has placed the country on the global map,” said the statement.

“The return of our national football team Harambee Stars to elite league of soccer teams in Africa has been a great source of pride for our country. Our boys have done their country proud and deserve collective support from all of us despite their defeat to Algeria and Senegal.

“It is important to note unlike in the past, this time round, Harambee Stars has been fully facilitated by the Government through the National Sports Fund which enabled the team to conduct a series of pre-match training in Paris, .

“And as announced by the President, the Government will ensure all national teams on international assignments are fully supported by the Sports Fund.”

The Harambee Stars will now shift their focus to the African Nations Championship (Chan), where their home-based players will face Tanzania in a two-legged qualifier later in July.

The first leg will be played between July 26 and July 28, with the second leg slated for August 4 in Nairobi.