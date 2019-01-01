Afcon 2019 Fixtures: Kenya fixtures, results and table in Group C

Goal has your complete guide to Afcon 2019, including fixtures, as the Harambee Stars embark on their quest for continental glory

will be participating in the in in June and July for the first time in 15 years.

The Harambee Stars, who are set to play in their sixth tournament, have previously participated in five Afcon competitions in 1972, 1988, 1990, 1992 and 2004, without qualifying for the knockout stage.

As was the case in 1990, 1992 and 2004, Kenya have been pitted against , while and East African rivals complete Group C.

Here's all you need to know about Kenya at the Afcon ahead of the 32nd edition of the tournament.

Kenya Afcon 2019 Group C Table

Pos Team GP W D L GD 1 Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 2 Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 3 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 4 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0

Kenya Afcon 2019 Group C Fixtures

Date Game Time (Kenya) Venue & Results June 23 Senegal vs. Tanzania 8pm 30 June Stadium (n/a) June 23 Algeria vs. Kenya 11pm 30 June Stadium (n/a) June 27 Senegal vs. Algeria 8pm 30 June Stadium (n/a) June 27 Kenya vs. Tanzania 11pm 30 June Stadium (n/a) July 01 Tanzania vs. Algeria 10pm Al-Salam Stadium Cairo (n/a) July 01 Kenya vs. Senegal 10pm 30 June Stadium (n/a)

Kenya Afcon 2019 squad

Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama will captain the side in , with the Spurs midfield the stand-out name in Sebastien Migne's 30-man provisional squad.

-based striker Michael Olunga, Ayub Timbe, who turns out for Beijing Renhe in , and Christopher Mbamba of Oskarshamns AIK in are some of the other key men for the East Africans.

Kenya squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St. George, Ethiopia), Faruk Shikhalo ( FC, Kenya), John Oyemba, Brian Bwire (both ).

Defenders: Philemon Otieno ( , Kenya), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Abud Omar (Sepsi Sfantu, Romania), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Bernard Ochieng ( , Kenya), Brian Mandela ( , ), Erick Ouma (Vasalund IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs, USA)

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur, ), Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Eric Johanna (IF Bromma, Sweden), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas, ), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Dennis Odhiambo ( FC, Kenya), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, ), Christopher Mbamba (Oskarshamns AIK,Sweden), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC , Kenya) and Clifton Miheso (Olimpico Montijo. ).

Forwards: Paul Were (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, ), Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Allan Wanga (Kakamega , Kenya), John Avire (Sofapaka, Kenya), Masud Juma (Al-Nasr Benghazi, Libya), Ochieng Ovella (IF Vasalund, Sweden).

Kenya Afcon 2019 qualifying results

Fixtures 1st Leg 2nd Leg Sierra Leone vs. Kenya 2-1 NOT PLAYED Kenya vs. Ethiopia 3-0 0-0 Kenya vs. 1-0 0-1

Kenya progressed to the finals as runners-up from Group F after Ghana’s Black Stars finished top with nine points, two more than the East Africans.

Kenya defeated Ethiopia (3-0) and Ghana (1-0) at home and picked up a point from their 0-0 draw against the Walya Antelopes in Addis Ababa.

The Stars had opened the qualifying campaign against Sierra Leone and lost 2-1 in Freetown after going down to 10 men when South Africa-based defender Brian Mandela was red carded just as the first half ended.

Sierra Leone were later suspended by Fifa for alleged government interference, thus reducing the droup to three competitors, and by the time Kenya travelled to face the Black Stars in Accra, where they lost by a solitary goal, they had already booked a place in the finals.