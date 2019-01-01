Afcon 2019: Burundi won’t lose hope after Madagascar defeat, says coach Olivier Niyungeko

The Swallows’ chances of advancing to the knockout round was dealt a huge blow after Thursday’s loss to the Barea

Following their 1-0 defeat to Madagascar, coach Olivier Niyungeko is not throwing in the towel just yet and has assured that Burundi will go all out for a win against Guinea.

Marco Ilaimaharitra’s strike in the 76th minute condemned the Central African side to their second successive loss in and leaves them rooted at the bottom of Group B.

The defeat at the Alexandria Stadium puts Niyungeko’s men in a must-win situation for their final group match against Guinea on Sunday.

After ruing the dropped points, Niyungeko said that the result will make them prepare harder for the Syli Nationale.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose today because we created the chances to score,” Niyungeko said after the game.

“I am sad we couldn’t get a win and now this makes work harder for us.

“We can’t lose hope, we will continue fighting. We will go in and give everything we have to ensure we win the last game against Guinea.”

Burundi are yet to pick up a point at the .