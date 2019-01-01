Afcon 2019: Africa says farewell to Madagascar and toasts Tunisia's progress
Tunisia thrashed Madagascar 3-0 at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Thursday night.
The Carthage Eagles progress to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, where they will face Senegal.
We do provide a strong compilation of Tweets from Tunisian supporters excited with their team reaching the last four. There were also fans happy to see both Algeria and Tunisia progress on Thursday.
Madagascar have proven to be the neutrals favourite of this Afcon, winning the heart's of the continent with their brave approach and that amazing victory against Nigeria in the group stage.
Now, Africa looks forward to two exciting semi-final battles. You can read all the reaction below.
Madagascar at AFCON 2019:— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 11, 2019
▪️First ever major tournament after 49 failed qualifications
▪️Group winners over Guinea, Burundi and Nigeria
▪️Round of 16 win on penalties
▪️Quarter-final vs. Tunisia tonight
Fairytale ✨ pic.twitter.com/Xz669j1aYr
today we’re tunisia once again 🇹🇳🇹🇳🇹🇳 pic.twitter.com/L3SjoyUunA— Les Aigles De Carthage 🦅🇹🇳 (@YourFavTunisian) July 11, 2019
#GHATUN— Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) July 8, 2019
Ghana has been knocked out of AFCON by Tunisia.
Nigerians Low-key😂:
pic.twitter.com/xMGrTuM0uM
The President of Madagascar 🇲🇬, HE Andry Nirina Rajoelina has sent 1000 more supporters to Egypt to cheer up the Barea in their #AFCON2019 quarter-finals game against Tunisia 🇹🇳 later today.— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) July 11, 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 #tv3Afcon pic.twitter.com/0lcB4pRCrO
This time Tunisia are 1-0 up!— Coral (@Coral) July 11, 2019
A deflected strike from Sassi finds it's way into the back of the net. pic.twitter.com/zXpYIfBLHv
So after all the initial gra gra, Madagascar couldn't even get a goal against Tunisia...nonsense😳🙄😏#MADTUN#CIVALG#BBNaija#TwitterDown— Johnny 'kabas Ufok (@Johnnykabas) July 11, 2019
Fair play to Madagascar 🇲🇬… They can head back to their clubs across the world with their heads held high.— Ham Parker (@ham_kisekka) July 11, 2019
To reach the #AFCON2019 quarterfinals on their tournament debut is a massive achievement. Big, big effort from all of them. 🌍🏆
Madagascar should leave #AFCON2019 with a trophy. Arrived only known for lion king 😁... Won a lot of our hearts. Heads up Mufasas#MADTUN— Clement Kipkut (@Clementkipkut) July 11, 2019
Good effort by Madagascar. (Ranked a few places below India in Fifa rankings.)— Member of Whale (@sidin) July 11, 2019
They won many hearts..especially mine..— Sheddynho (@sheddyBankz26) July 11, 2019
Well done Madagascar 🙏🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/AhYfmz7Xrc
Madagascar bowed out with heads held up high.— Suara Abass (@SuaraOfficial) July 11, 2019
They need to be properly hosted back home if not for anything but for adding Nigeria to her CV#AFCON2019 #Madagascar
Thank you #Barea of Madagascar .— Association Maidi (@assomaidi) July 11, 2019
You shone amongst all team ...#CAN2019 #Egypt2019 @Barea_Football
Big, big moments for Sassi and his #CarthageEagles teammates. #MADTUN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/6zN3sAFvcJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
So proud of Tunisia and Algeria 🇹🇳🇩🇿 WE DID IT!!!— 𝓒𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓻𝔂♡ (@LolitaFeintasy) July 11, 2019
North vs West— Nees (@Nees_MM) July 11, 2019
Expectation: Senegal Algeria to the final... it’s about to go down!! I want Mané to win but I also want Algeria and Tunisia to do well 🤯.. we shall see! https://t.co/8ElQlEu4G8
Cup football is so weird. Tunisia is a team that has not won a single match until the quarter finals and now find themselves in the semis. If this was a league they would either be in the mid or lower half of the table— Umar Ismail (@umareps) July 11, 2019
Tunisia Silently sneaking to this final 🙂— Tope Ajet (@TopeAjet) July 11, 2019
Just after Tunisia ended Madagascar Nations Cup journey with a 3 goals to nil win in the quarter finals. #TotalAFCON2019— Olowookere Busayo (@busolowo24) July 11, 2019
.@CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/tAB0l8EVj6
The better team won. Congratulations to Tunisia.— Agbeunde Ibikunle (@Agbeunde) July 11, 2019
The top three highest ranked teams in Africa - Senegal, Tunisia and Nigeria - are through to the #AFCON2019 semifinals along with Algeria (ranked 11th in the continent).— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 11, 2019
Madagascar’s run aside, it’s been a tournament of very few shocks.
The fourth diamond in our semi-final crown 👑#CarthageEagles #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/kTOE360Ggw— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
4⃣ games left, 4⃣ teams left, everything to play for 💪#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/zVZzwLByZp— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019