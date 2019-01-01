Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: Africa reacts to Sadio Mane brace for Senegal and Algeria's 100 percent record

Both East African nations lost their last Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group games on Monday night

Senegal beat Kenya 3-0, and Algeria beat Tanzania 3-0 in Afcon action as two of Africa's favourites turned on the style.

First we take a look at how the continent's football fans celebrated the performance of one of their most famous players, Sadio Mane at 30 June Stadium.

The Liverpool star got social media buzzing early for the wrong reasons after his penalty was saved by Kenya's Patrick Matasi in the first half.

Then in the second half his pace was just too much for Kenya's players in a counter attack. Mane used his physical power to win the ball and then outran Harambee Stars backline.

Late on he got another opportunity from the spot to make amends for the earlier miss. Mane struck his shot to the right this time as it crept low into the goal past Matasi.

Algeria were just too good for Tanzania at Al-Salam Stadium. In this game Adam Ounas impressed fans after scoring a brace of his own.

Islam Slimani had earlier opened the scoring for Algeria who topped the group ahead of second placed Senegal.

We can follow all the Twitter reactions from the fans below:

