AFC Leopards winger Whyvonne Isuza cautions teammates - Mathare United match will be hard

Isuza has scored four goals for Ingwe in the last five matches and has been an integral figure in the team's resurgence

AFC winger Whyvonne Isuza believes Sunday's Premier League ( ) match against will be a test of his side's abilities.

Ingwe are currently on a nine-match unbeaten run in the top tier and go into the match as favourites, but Isuza feels his former side should not be underestimated

"I cannot say we will just go and win the game, we all know Mathare United is a good team with quality players and a qualified coach. It will be a 50/50 game and any team can win it, but we will definitely give our best because we will be playing at home," Isuza told Goal.



"The main thing, as usual, will be playing as a unit in all departments, from defence to attack."

Isuza has credited the impact coach Andre Casa Mbungo has had on the Leopards team, who have moved up to 10th place on the KPL table since the tactician took over a few months ago.

The coach has his own philosophy and it has had a positive impact on the team. We want to give our best in all the games," he continued.

Isuza has scored four goals in his last five games taking his tally of the season to seven.