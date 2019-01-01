AFC Leopards winger Were thrown out of the club – Reports

Ingwe have officially released the Harambee Stars midfielder who was making a comeback after renewing his contract

AFC midfielder Paul Were has been axed from the team.

The Kenyan international renewed his contract with AFC Leopards at the beginning of the season but has found playtime hard to come by in recent times and has not even been in the matchday squad in the past five fixtures.

But according to Nairobi News, Rwandan coach Casa Mbungo has kicked the player out of the team citing lack of commitment.

“The coach rates him [Were] very highly and he has always said he is one of the most talented players in the country. However, [Paul] started missing training regularly and would lie every now and then,” Nairobi News quoted their source.

“The coach has given him more than enough chances to redeem himself but he is not committed – the coach had to let him go. He was told he is not welcome in the team anymore and has not been training with the team for a while now,” the source added.

Nairobi News understands the player was never paid his sign-on fees in full and with the club going through financial difficulties, he is also owed salaries and allowances.

“That is true, however, it is not just him but all the players that are owed. He should have continued working hard for his own benefit,” our source added.

AFC Leopards are eighth on the log and take on in their next league match on Sunday afternoon in Mumias.