AFC Leopards winger Paul Were: I don't know where I will play next season

The speedy winger is among the new players who signed to join the Den in the mid-season transfer window

AFC winger Paul Were says he is still not sure where he will be playing next season.

The Kenyan international was signed by Ingwe until the end of the season and is one of the reasons why the team has been performing well lately.

Were is very happy at the Den but he is still coy over his future.

“To be honest I am enjoying life at the club, it is like home and everything is going on well. I do not know whether I will be here next season or not, only God knows; I am just focused on helping the team have a good season,” Were told Goal in an interview.

“We know if we give our best we will finish in the top five or even better, but it is one game at a time.”

The attacker is also frustrated by the 1-1 draw against on Wednesday.

“I am disappointed, actually everyone is unhappy with the outcome. We wanted to win but ended up conceding late into the game, but we will dust ourselves and move on."

AFC Leopards are currently sitting 10th on the 18-team log with 31 points.