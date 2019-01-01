AFC Leopards winger Paul Were: I don't have an automatic Afcon slot

The speedy winger is among the players who featured for Kenya's Harambee Stars in the group qualifiers

AFC winger Paul Were has stated that he has not been guaranteed a place in the Afcon bound Harambee Stars squad.

The winger is among the players who have been involved in the qualifiers and after his impressive form with Ingwe, many feel he should be on the plane to in June this year.

However, Were adds that he has to fight for his position in the squad.

“I have not been assured that my position is reserved, it is something I have to earn. There is stiff competition and the coach will definitely go for the best, it is up to me to continue doing what I am doing right now, [which is to] play,” Were told Goal in an interview.

Were is also impressed with his teammates at AFC Leopards, who he believes have what it takes to be successful.

“There is quality in Leopards, players are young and determined and it is just a matter of time before they return to the top. Team spirit is high, plus motivation and the environment are conducive, everyone has to work harder.”

After a poor start, Ingwe have managed to turn the tables around and is currently 10th on the log with 31 points.

Were’s have been drawn in Group C at the , which kicks off in on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.