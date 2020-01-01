AFC Leopards win vs Sofapaka is confidence booster for youngsters - Kimani

Ingwe completed a double against Batoto ba Mungu with a 2-1 win on Saturday at Mumias Sports Complex

AFC coach Anthony Kimani has stated the win against will help the youngsters have self-belief as the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season nears the final third.

Elvis Rupia scored a brace for the 13-time league champions with Jedinak Nana scoring a late consolation for the visitors. The former defender states the win was a result of clinical finishing by his charges.

"Sofapaka are a good team and a big one for that matter, so winning against them is welcome at any given time," Kimani told Goal on Sunday.

"This win will build confidence among the youngsters and make them even better for the team. We are growing with each game and we believe of finishing the season in a good position. Our aim is to force our way to the top and I believe it will happen."

The tactician is, however, disappointed with concentration lapse which denied them a clean sheet.

"A win and a clean sheet was our main aim and we were so close in achieving it. However, concentration lapse allowed Sofapaka to score. We will work on it to ensure it does not happen again," Kimani concluded.

The win took Ingwe to the fifth position with 37 points.