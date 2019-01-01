AFC Leopards win-less run at Bukhungu Stadium extended with loss to Kakamega Homeboyz

Ingwe fell for the fifth straight season away to Homeboyz in the KPL match played at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday

The 13-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions AFC have started their 2019/20 season with a heartbreaking 1-0 loss away against Kakamega .



It was going to be a tall order for the Andre Casa Mbungo-led side to get maximum points against Homeboyz, who have defeated them four consecutive times at home.



Ingwe gave debuts to Collins Shivachi, Robert Mudenyu, Vincent Habamahoro, Tresor Ndikumana, and Ismailia Diarra hoping to get it right against their hosts. The main objective was to help the visitors start their season on a high note.

The first half ended in all square with both teams doing their level best to avoid conceding. The half-time score was also an improvement for the visitors who had fallen 3-0 at the same venue last season.



It seemed AFC Leopards were destined for a point from their stubborn opponents for the first time in four seasons at Bukhungu Stadium, but with five minutes to go their fate was sealed.



Former player Steven Etyang, who was making his debut for the club broke the hearts of the travelling fans when he scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Homeboyz.



The result casts doubt on Ingwe's ability to compete this season, having lost five out of seven pre-season games.



