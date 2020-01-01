AFC Leopards will not underrate Elim FC in FKF Shield - Kimani

The interim tactician states he will field a strong team this weekend against their hosts

AFC coach Anthony Kimani states he will not underrate Elim FC in the second round of the FKF Shield.

The third tier side advanced to the next stage after defeating CUSCO while Ingwe was among the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and National Super League times that received a bye from the first round. Last season, minnows Bungoma Superstars eliminated the team from the competition, and the caretaker coach is not keen for a repeat.

"Knock-out matches are always tricky because anyone can win, meaning good preparations are always key," Kimani told Goal on Thursday.

"Our opponents are a good side and are doing well in the league they are playing. We have to prepare well and ensure we give our best regardless of the opponent we are playing. We are in this competition to play and win it, not to pass time or make trial and error."

The former international has also stated he will not field a weakened squad on Sunday.

"We will field a strong team as we do in league assignments; if a player proves in training that he is in fine form with the right attitude, we will play him.

"As usual, nobody is guaranteed a start, everybody has to prove and show he is ready to play," Kimani concluded.

The overall winner will represent the country in the Caf Confederations Cup.